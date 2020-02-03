Transportation Cabinet reveals plans for US 25 project

Two industrial parks as well as a growing business sector along US 25 commonly creates traffic delays in the county's southern section of the city.
But widening and revising the current traffic flow is one solution that officials with the state's Transportation Cabinet are looking to as a remedy.
Quinton Smith with District 11 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet outlined some of the proposals for change, which he said had been in the works since 2005.
"The goal of the project is to reduce the congestion between London and Corbin," Smith said.
In a slide presentation, the project is described as: "The purpose of this project is to reduce congestion and improve safety, mobility and connectivity for those traveling in London. These improvements should accommodate social demands for schools, residential, retail, industrial and recreational opportunities."
With an estimated 22,000 vehicles traveling the roadway each day, alleviating traffic delays is imperative for many people utilizing that section of roadway regularly. That traffic flow is complicated when traffic crashes and road closures on Interstate 75 result in traffic re-routed along US 25.
Smith displayed maps showing some of the proposals that would affect the construction project.
"There will be signal points and U-turns, similar to those of US 27 and on US 25E," he said. "There will also be truck circulation routes."
A key factor in alleviating the congestion will be re-routing Ky. 2069 (Middleground Way). Currently, traffic from Middleground Way enters US 25 at a traffic light near the new Horizon medical complex (former bowling alley and London Pediatrics buildings). With the new plan, those wishing to enter or exit Middleground Way will be routed around the U.S. Forest Service property.
Another facet of the new roadway will offer four lanes with raised medians from eight to 20 feet tall and sidewalks from the downtown area along Ky. 229 (Barbourville Road) to Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. Designated crosswalks for pedestrians is also part of the new road plan.
Smith added that a connector road on Ky. 229 would also be added, including upgrading Commercial Drive to allow for better truck access. He did assure that the changes to the road would more convenient as well as safer for motorists.
"There will be medians and U-turn sections, but you won't have to go over 800 feet for a U-turn and these will be wide enough for trucks to use," he said.
Smith said the Transportation Cabinet is currently securing right-of-way agreements with property owners along the proposed routes.
"We want to have this done by the end of the year and hope to get this in the state's Six-Year Transportation Plan," he said.
