"Some gave all and all gave some."
Those words from country music star Billy Ray Cyrus is often used to depict the plight of thousands and thousands who served in the Vietnam War.
That sentiment is echoed this week with the display of the American Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that is on display through Labor Day at Wildcat Harley Davidson dealership, and was celebrated with a special ceremony on Thursday evening.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield and London City Councilman Daniel Carmack were present for the ceremony, with each speaking about the significance of this controversial war.
"I do appreciate our veterans and I try to thank a veteran every day, somewhere and some way in my walk," Westerfield. "The word 'hero' is used in a lot of different ways. But nothing like this wall represents tonight. Those were true heroes."
Westerfield said he always gets emotional when speaking about the Vietnam War.
"Those men and women gave all for us. All those around me - you all got to come back home. A lot of your friends didn't," he said. "It was a great sacrifice they gave. When we call somebody a hero, we need to think about these people because they went and fought and they gave us the right to stand here today and we can never say thank you enough."
Westerfield said just saying thank you veterans was very meaningful to them.
"When they came back, especially from Vietnam, the way they were treated - it's a shame, the way we treated our men and women when they came back from Vietnam," he said, as his voice choked with emotion. "It's a disgrace after what they'd been through."
Westerfield added that we now have the ability to appreciate their efforts.
"Now we have the ability to treat them much better," he said, mentioning the annual veterans parade in downtown London the first Saturday in November.
"We have a veterans parade - this will make the 12th year - and even with this COVID, we will find some way, somehow, to make sure you veterans are recognized that day. We'll do something to make sure that you all are recognized that day because you guys deserve that everything and more than what we do. You all gave us the ability to do that every year."
Carmack also spoke about the significance of recognizing military veterans and ensuring that the history of the country is preserved and appreciated by present and future generations.
"Let our kids know our history, let our kids know exactly what our history means and what our history stands for, because freedom is not free," Carmack said. "I believe it's important to let our children, our grandchildren and our entire community to know what sacrifice was paid. It was a huge sacrifice and one that this nation can never repay. So we're thankful for the men and women who continue even to this day to serve, and a lot of times without even a simple thank you."
Carmack stressed the importance of remembering those who have served their nation through their military
"There's lots of names on that wall that didn't make it back. There's names on that wall that came from Kentucky, that came from London. Tonight we remember because it was their sacrifice and that we remember and we say thank you to their families. And in London, Kentucky, we look at those people and call them heroes," he continued. "Those are the people who stood for our flag, who stood for our country."
Carmack said he was thankful for Westerfield, who initiated the annual Veterans Parade.
"I'm thankful for a county judge who sponsors and help produce a veterans parade in London so we can say thank you and we can keep that going so people can know what we stand for here," he said. "It's the Red White and Blue and we'll never stop standing for our flag."
The American Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be on display from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and until 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day).
