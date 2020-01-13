Walter Trebolo III filed on Thursday, January 10, to challenge Senator Albert Robinson in the 21st State Senate District which includes Laurel, Jackson, Powell, Bath, Menifee, and Estill counties.
Trebolo previously served in the US Army and the Kentucky National Guard. He is currently employed as an electrician and is a member of the IBEW Local 369.
He is a graduate of North Laurel High School class of 98, Eastern Kentucky University and completed a interapprenticeship through the IBEW Local 369s electrician certification program.
Trebolo states that he is very pro-life and stands strongly for the Second Amendment. He also thinks we need a state senator who will fight for our teachers, first responders and our veterans.
"As a veteran myself I can certainly relate to what one can go through," Trebolo said. "I want to fight for our working families as well and work to continue recruiting employers that pay a livable wage and also push companies who can afford to pay more to do so."
