Tree lighting ceremony, other Christmas festivities set for next week

The Town Center Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Tuesday, November 30, at Town Center on Main Street in London. Singing will begin at 6 p.m. from local school groups with the tree lighting to take place at 7:30 p.m.
The tree lighting will once again serve as the kick-off to a full week of activities celebrating the Christmas season including the Randy Smith Christmas on Main Parade on Dec. 3, Community Orchestra Christmas Concert on Dec. 4, and the Southeast Kentucky Community Christmas Chorus on Dec. 5. Lights Around London with over 50 participants will also begin on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Southeast Kentucky Community Christmas Chorus will present its annual Christmas concert at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of London. The group consists of about 40 singers and is directed by Jerry Wright and accompanied by Danny Phelps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.