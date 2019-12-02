City workers took full advantage of the clear weather last week to decorate downtown London for the Christmas holiday season.
Part of their mission was to install and decorate the new Christmas tree while construction is still underway on the Town Center project. Despite the construction, however, workers were busy before Thanksgiving with decorating the 34-foot tree that has been the center of controversy since its purchase was discussed last summer.
The price tag of $85,000 was a hot topic for many citizens in the area, although officials involved with the purchase of the tree say the capabilities of the tree will bring crowds to the area. The tree can project scenes and plays music - similar to the tree at Dollywood.
With the annual Randy Smith's Christmas on Main festivities set for Friday, Dec. 6, a special ceremony is planned on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Town Center for the official lighting of the tree. The lights and decorations along Main Street will also be a part of the official onset of the Christmas season.
