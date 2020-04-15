Tri-County sees increases in COVID-19 cases

TRI-COUNTY -- The Tri-County saw increases in cases of COVID-19 in each county over the weekend as Whitley and Laurel counties each added two more and Knox County added one. Laurel County also had an additional case on Monday as it also announced the county's first death related to the coronavirus in that case.
The Laurel County Health Department reported two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laurel County on Sunday, bringing the total for the county to 10. The two new cases are a 47-year-old female and a 33-year-old male. Both are self-isolating at home.
The 11th case was confirmed Monday as it was reported the 70-year-old patient had died before the test results came back confirming he was positive for COVID-19.
Of the 11 cases, two have resulted in deaths. Three have recovered and six remain active with three still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.
Baptist Health Corbin released a statement Saturday afternoon stating that it is treating two COVID-19 patients.
The two patients were reported by the Laurel County Department of Health on Friday afternoon. They were the seventh and eighth positive cases in Laurel County, a 74-year-old female and a 65-year-old male.
Recommended precautions are being taken to protect patients and staff, the statement said.
The Knox County Health Department reported a second confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday evening. The county reported its first case last Monday. The health department has not released any more information on the cases, citing medical privacy laws.
All the local health departments are collaborating with the Department of Public Health to track individuals who had close contact with the new cases and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and health of the public.
"Epidemiological tracing has been completed and contact has been made with all individuals affected. This positive case is not connected whatsoever with our prior case. KCHD is collaborating with Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchel and other local community partners to determine the threat to the public," said Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department.
"We ask that people stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19. When you must be away from home, stay at least 6 feet from people you don't live with," said Marcy Rein, Whitley County Health Department director.
In a Facebook post, the Whitley County Health Department tried to help residents understand reporting processes better.
"One thing that causes a lot of confusion is which county counts a case," the post said on Monday afternoon. "Counties count cases where the person lives. Many people get tested in Whitley County or work in Whitley County. We do not count those unless the person lives here. We do work closely with the county where they live if the person works in Whitley County or has identified close contacts in Whitley County. If a person is waiting for a test result, we do not count them. Because of HIPAA, there are lots of things we cannot share. We cannot share where in our county a person lives. We hope this is helpful."
Some people are at a higher risk for severe illness. These include people older than 60 years and people with health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease, or are immune-compromised. It takes our whole community to keep everyone healthy. The Whitley County Health Department offers these tips:
• Stay home whenever possible.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with people.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.
For more information, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or call 1.800.722.5725.
