Tri-County staying in red, orange zones for COVID numbers

The Tri-County continues to bounce back and forth between the red and orange zones for their COVID-19 incidence rates.
Knox and Laurel counties were both in the orange zone on Monday with rates of 20.2 and 19.7 respectively. Whitley County was in the red with a rate of 27.2.
The seven-day incidence rate is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
The red zone means its above 25, orange zone means the incidence rate is between 10 and 25, yellow is between 1 and 10, and green is less than 1.
Whitley County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county's active total to 92.
The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total active cases to 82.
Laurel County Health Department only does weekly Monday reports now. It reported 105 new COVID-19 cases over the course of the week from March 22-28. It reported three new deaths, bringing the county's death total to 55 being related to COVID-19.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 1.3 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’ve now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults – a really exciting milestone. We also believe we’ve vaccinated about 70% of Kentuckians who are age 70 and up,” said Gov. Beshear.
All Kentuckians 40 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible. To see all vaccination sites, visit vaccine.ky.gov.
“Kentucky has been and remains the best performing state of all of our seven border states in terms of the percentage of our population that has had at least one dose of the vaccine – and that’s whether you look at the total population, the population 16 or older or the population 65 or older,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Please get the very first vaccine that’s available to you.”
The Governor and Dr. Stack emphasized that while cases are declining in Kentucky as vaccines increase, it is too early to relax all precautions, as the more contagious B117 COVID-19 variant spreads in the commonwealth and across the country.
“We now know that in at least 15 counties across the state, we have found COVID-19 variants, the predominant one being the B117 variant (associated with the United Kingdom) and also some cases of the South African variant as well,” said Dr. Stack. “It’s really important that you take the vaccine as soon as you have the opportunity because if we allow this virus to spread too rapidly by not getting vaccinated, it has more of an opportunity to mutate and change, learning how to get more effective.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 310
New deaths: 11
New audit deaths: 0
Positivity rate: 2.89%
Total deaths: 6,042
Currently hospitalized: 364
Currently in ICU: 87
Currently on ventilator: 41
