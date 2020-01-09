Two people charged with cooperating to commit sex offenses against underage children will have their day in court in March.
Shannon Lee Collins, 41, of Sandhill Road in Manchester and Reona Yvonne Bledsoe, 35, of East Bernstadt were scheduled for a jury trial on March 11.
The 14-count indictment names Collins as the aggressor in sexual acts with children who were 9, 11 and 12 years old when the incidents began during the summer of 2015. The indictment states that instances occurred until the summer of 2018.
Collins is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy with the 12-year-old child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse with the 11-year-old child. The 9-year-old child was subjected to more abuse than the other two - Collins is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree rape.
Bledsoe is charged with complicity to commit all the charges by not preventing Collins from abusing the three children.
The indictment was returned by a Laurel grand jury in January 2019. Collins and Bledsoe remain free on bond until their trial date.
