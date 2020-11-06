Two years after they were indicted by a Laurel grand jury for sexual abuse involving a minor child, a couple will face a jury trial in January 2021.
Shannon Lee Collins, 42, of Manchester, and Reona Yvonne Bledsoe, 36, also known as Rhianna Bledsoe, of East Bernstadt, were scheduled for a jury trial this month, but during a hearing last week, the date was moved until next year.
Collins is charged with four counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse. Bledsoe is charged with complicity to each of those charges.
The indictment claims that Collins committed the sexual acts against a child over a three-year period from the summer of 2015 through the summer of 2018. The victim was 12 years old when the offenses took place. Bledsoe is charged with "aiding, abetting and failing to prevent" Collins from performing the sexual acts with the child.
The couple is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 11, with their last chance to enter into a plea agreement set for Jan. 4.
• A London man who is accused of holding his girlfriend against her will and sexually and physically assaulting her had his trial date rescheduled until mid-January.
Austin Wayne Johnson, 41, was indicted in June on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, attempted first-degree sodomy, first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and first-degree strangulation stemming from a May 12 incident. The victim says that Johnson held her in his home against her will and physically and sexually assaulted her. She hid in a bathroom of the residence until she heard Johnson go into another part of the home, then she escaped through the bathroom window and called for help.
Johnson barricaded himself in the home. He allegedly was thought to have weapons inside the home, resulting in the Laurel Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team (SRT) being activated and deploying gas to force Johnson from the home. Once outside the residence, Johnson was taken into custody without incident. In another case, Johnson is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on DUI-suspended license.
Johnson has remained in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center, held under $50,000 cash bond. His trial date on both charges is set for Jan. 13 in Laurel Circuit Court.
Other cases set for trial last week were:
• Kyle Derek Maggard of London - charged with second-degree burglary, menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Trial date set for Jan. 7, 2021.
• Emmanuel Lee Hoskins, trial date for Nov. 5 on one case of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine and another of escape and resisting arrest.
