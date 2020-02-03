Trial dates were set last week for several pending cases in Laurel Circuit Court, including three sexual offenses.
Glenn Edward Brooks Jr., 50, and 23-year-old Sarah Anders, both of Byble Road in London remain on bond until their trial date of March 16. Both are charged with incest for allegedly having sexual intercourse with one another and being close relatives. The two were indicted in October for the incident which is cited as occurring on July 23, 2016.
Robert Jon Roark, 43, of Hazel Patch Road in London was also set for trial during Monday's pretrial day. Roark is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy for incidents taking place between August and December 2018 that involved sexual contact with a 14-year-old. Roark remains in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center.
A Corbin man, who also lists an address in Marion, Indiana, entered an Alford Plea to charges of program assistance fraud, under $100. Grant Matlock was initially indicted in June 2019 for two counts of program assistance fraud for giving false information in order to receive $3,202 in food stamps and $9,493 in Medicaid between June and October 2018. He was also charged with intimidating a witness for threatening a person he believed had been involved in reporting the case. However, his plea on Monday charges him only with making a false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits under $100. Matlock is set for sentencing on Feb. 24.
Other cases heard last week were:
• Jason Pearl Sims, 39, of Old Way Road in London - set for jury trial on March 17 for charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He has been in custody since May 4, 2019.
• Anthony Joseph Popejoy, 40, of 11th Street in Corbin - scheduled for March 17 jury trial on charges of first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property under $10,000, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving; DUI, first offense; second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and other charges occurring on June 2, 2019. He is also set for a jury trial on March 17 for a separate case in which he is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Three other defendants in the burglary case were also set for trial on March 17. Henderson Leon Day III, 40, of West Osborne Lane in London and Jonathan D. House, 47, of Echo Valley Road in Lily, are charged with first-degree burglary in the case. Alecia B. Rains, 36, of 11th Street in Corbin, is charged with first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Jon Alfred Schell, 29, of West Virginia Avenue in Gunnison, Colorado, was also set for a jury trial in March. Schell is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Schell was apprehended an accident near the 29-mile marker on I-75 on Sept. 28. Schell smelled strongly of alcohol and was placed under arrest. Once inside the police cruiser, however, Schell began beating on the cage and slipped his handcuffs to the front. Deputies then attempted to recuff Schell, who then hit one deputy on the shoulder and the other in the face with the handcuffs and ran down the roadway in the wrong direction of traffic.
Schell has been held in the Laurel County Correctional Center since January 17, 2020. He also lists an address of Whitestone Road in Talking Rock, Georgia, which is located in the northern section of the state.
