Trial delayed again for State Rep. Derek Lewis

LAUREL COUNTY - The jury trial for the Republican State Representative of the 90th District, Derek Lewis, has been delayed once more.
Lewis had his trial scheduled for Wednesday in Laurel County District Court, after it had been delayed in September. However, Lewis’ attorney has had a recent death in the family. As a result, the court rescheduled Lewis’ case until Jan. 13 of next year, which is after the state representative is scheduled to take on Democratic nominee Ralph Hoskins in the general election next month. The 90th District includes part of Laurel, Clay and Leslie counties.
Lewis was arrested during the overnight hours of April 16 by by Laurel County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and Sgt. John Inman off Hatcher Road.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were en route to a complaint call on Hatcher Road when they located a green-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck against a split rail fence down in a ditch.
Upon exiting his patrol vehicle to render aid, Mehler reported that Lewis exited the truck from the passenger side and that the vehicle was still running. Mehler also states in the citation that Lewis appeared unsteady on his feet and was slurring his speech. “Once I began to speak with him face to face, and in close proximity, I noticed his eyes were very glassy and bloodshot,” said Mehler in the arrest citation. “I also smelled a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.” The citation says that Lewis asked to have his blood sugar level tested. An EMT tested it saying it was slightly elevated and “not the reason for his behavior.”
Lewis was taken to Saint Joseph London where he asked to have two different attorneys contacted. Deputies were unable to contact either and Lewis refused to take a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol level, stated the citation.
The state representative was later released from the Laurel County Detention Center the following morning under his own recognizance.
Lewis released the following statement on his Facebook page from his attorneys Croley, Foley and Cessna - Attorneys At Law:
“On April 16, 2020, at or before midnight, Mr. Lewis was returning to London after working the entire day in Frankfort. As he proceeded home, his vehicle struck a ditch and became immobile. He was not injured. Mr. Lewis was later charged by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department with operating his vehicle under the influence.”
The statement then states that Lewis would plead not guilty to the charges, which he did during his arraignment.
It goes on to asks that, “everyone following this matter keep an open mind and not reach any conclusions while the matter proceeds through the legal system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.