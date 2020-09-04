The trial for a man charged with causing the death of his 23-month old child, scheduled to begin next week, was postponed until next year.
Vaughn Ashley Brock, 27, of 477 Reams Lane in London, was scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 9. But the trial was postponed during a hearing in Laurel Circuit Court last week, with a new pretrial date set for January 25, 2021.
Brock was indicted in May 2019 on charges of murder and first-degree arson in the death of his child during a house fire on March 30, 2019.
The fire occurred at Brock's residence in Marvin Garden Mobile Home Park off KY 1006 around 12:27 a.m. The London Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. Neighbors reported seeing Brock run from the residence and told officials with the fire department that a toddler also resided in the home. After searching the remains of the residence, the toddler was found inside a washing machine. The child's mother was at work when the fire broke out.
Brock initially told investigators that he had fallen asleep after smoking marijuana and the child had caused the fire. But Brock's story did not align with the evidence collected, primarily where the fire started and the place where Brock said the child had been playing.
Brock stayed on the lam for several days following the fire but was taken into custody on April 3. He remains incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center, held under $500,000 cash bond.
• Another jury trial set for next week was also continued for November. That case involves 42-year-old Shannon Lee Collins of Sandhill Road in Manchester, and 36-year-old Reona Yvonne Bledsoe of East Bernstadt. The couple is charged with the sexual abuse of three children ages 9, 11 and 12 that began in the summer of 2015 and continued over a three year period.
The 14-count indictment returned against the couple in January 2019 charges Collins with two counts of first-degree sodomy with the 12-year-old and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of the 11-year-old. The younger child had more incidents named in the indictment, resulting in Collins being charged with an additional two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree rape. Penalties for sexual abuse of minor children are stricter if the child is under age 12.
Bledsoe is charged with complicity to the sodomy, sex abuse and rape of those children for not stopping Collins from abusing the children.
Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center show that Collins was jailed on April 29 but was released on $50,000 cash bond on May 1, 2019. Collins remained in jail several days longer, held until May 7, 2019. She was released on $50,000 fully secured bond on
During a court hearing on Thursday, both Collins and Bledsoe's trial date of Sept. 9 were set aside. They are scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on October 30 in Laurel Circuit Court. Their trial date was set for Nov. 2.
• The trial for Charles Ray Vanover, 26, of 1009 Vaughn Ridge Road in London, remains set for Sept. 8, as of Thursday's hearing, although court documents indicate that the defense and prosecuting attorneys can continue to try to reach a plea agreement in the case.
Vanover is charged with the April 21, 2019 stabbing of Nicholas Napier during a physical altercation between the two men. Laurel Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene and found Napier suffered from life-threatening injuries to his head, face and neck. He was treated at the scene by paramedics with Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, but was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Information in the case indicates that neither Vanover nor Napier lived at the residence where the altercation took place.
Vanover was arrested at the scene and was indicted in June 2019 for first-degree assault. He has remained incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center since that time, held under $100,000 cash bond.
