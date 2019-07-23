Trial set for Corbin woman accused of setting husband on fire

LAUREL COUNTY – Nearly two years following the alleged incident, a jury trial has been set for a Corbin woman accused of setting her husband on fire in August 2017.
Vera Rosanne Wooton, 42, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for a pretrial conference Monday, where prosecutors stated that all necessary evidentiary items have been returned from the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab, allowing the case to now move on. Since the incident occurred, the case has been slowed by exhaustive tests being performed by police on a number of items, with many of Wooton’s court appearances since that time consisting of updates on the lab’s testing.
With everything now in hand, however, prosecutors asked that a trial date be set in the case.
Judge Greg Lay set a Sept. 11 trial date, also scheduling a final pretrial conference for Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.
Prosecutors noted that there are a large number of trials scheduled for the September trial term, though Judge Lay said that with the case’s age and the extended amount of time it has been slowed, it may need to take precedent over another case.
Wooton was arrested Aug. 7, 2017, following the alleged incident, which occurred after a domestic dispute between her and her husband turned violent.
Court documents show that the incident was incited after Wooton found her husband in a vehicle with another woman. The documents allege that Wooton pulled her husband out of the vehicle and started hitting him, also arguing with the female inside the vehicle. The woman soon drove away from the scene. Wooton then allegedly doused her husband with gasoline and set him on fire. The unnamed female saw the husband in flames and called 911.
Following the incident, Wooton then drove her husband to KentuckyOne Health St. Joseph London for treatment, where he was later airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for specialized treatment.
Wooton was indicted by a Laurel County grand jury later that month, officially charging her with first-degree assault.
Wooton remains jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Facility under a $100,000 cash bond.
