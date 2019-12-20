A couple who are related to one another are set for a March jury trial for engaging in sexual activity.
Glenn Edwards Brooks Jr., 49, and 23-year-old Sarah M. Anders, both of 402 Byble Road in London, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Monday, at which time they were scheduled for a jury trial on charges of incest.
The two were indicted in October on charges that they had sexual intercourse in July 2019, with the incest charge stemming from the fact that the two are biologically related to each other.
According to the indictment, Brooks is charged with incest for having sexual intercourse with "a consenting adult" on that date.
Anders is charged with the same offense of having sex with Brooks, a consenting adult, but the fact they are related constitutes the incest charge.
The two were taken into custody on Oct. 23. Brooks posted $5,000 cash bond and was released after just an hour in jail. Anders spent approximately 24 hour in jail before being released on $5,000 cash bond.
Court documents indicate that the two will appear in court on January 27, 2020 for a pretrial conference, followed by a final pretrial conference on March 9. Their trial date is set for March 16.
