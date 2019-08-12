A jury trial has been set for a London man accused of attempting to run over several people with his vehicle in March.
Brandon Ray Mills, 26, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for a pretrial conference Thursday, where prosecutors informed the court that all necessary evidentiary items have been returned from the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab, asking that the case be set for trial. With no objection from Mills’ attorney, a jury trial date was set for Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.
A final pretrial conference has also been scheduled for Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.
Mills was arrested March 22 after deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to investigate an assault complaint on Robert E. Cox Road. While on their way to the location, deputies were informed that a man, later identified as Mills, had attempted to drive over a group of people at that location.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies learned that Mills had allegedly fled the scene. Witnesses stated that Mills had assaulted a man before trying to run over him, his daughter and his grandchild. The man who was reportedly assaulted was bleeding from the face.
The man’s daughter also told deputies that Mills had punched her in the head, choked her and headbutted her several times.
Mills returned to the scene while deputies were still there, smelling of alcohol, according to t. When deputies attempted to take Mills into custody, he allegedly resisted before being arrested. He was jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
In May, a Laurel County grand jury indicted Mills in connection to the incident, formally charging him with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, alcohol intoxication.
Mills has been out on bond since April.
