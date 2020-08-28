LAUREL COUNTY — A London man who was arrested in May after being gassed from his home by Laurel County officials has had his jury trial scheduled in Laurel County Circuit Court.
Austin Johnson, 41, will have his case heard by a Laurel County jury on Nov. 2.
He was indicted back in June on one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree attempted sodomy, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence - first offense.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office, on May 12, Laurel County Deputies James Fox and Justin Taylor were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint at Johnson’s Cold Hill Road home, located approximately six miles west of London.
Johnson is accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend during the overnight hours of May 12, refusing to let her leave.
During one point in the night, the victim locked herself in Johnson’s bathroom and waited until she heard him elsewhere in the home before escaping through the window.
“Deputies located her as her boyfriend ran back inside the house barricading himself inside possibly armed with weapons and refusing to exit the residence,” read the Sheriff’s office’s report.
The Southeast Regional Special Response Team (SRT) was then activated to respond to the scene and crisis negotiations were conducted, however Johnson failed to exit the residence.
The Sheriff’s Office says the special response team deployed gas causing Johnson to exit his residence, where he was then taken into custody without further incident.
Johnson is due back in court Oct. 30 for his final pretrial conference.
