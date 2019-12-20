Two men charged with beating and stabbing a stray dog in July are now facing a jury trial early next year.
Toby Glen Harrison, 20, of Chapel Road in London, and Noah Andrew Blevins, 18, of Blanton Subdivision Road in London, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday at which time they were scheduled for a jury trial in March.
Harrison and Blevins were two of four persons charged with involvement in abusing the dog on July 31 and filming the incident which was then posted on social media. In that video, a dog was seen being petted by someone whose face was not shown. What was shown was the person then punching the dog in the head, knocking it to the ground.
The posting of that video quickly spread across social media, with several people contacting law enforcement regarding the incident and launching a search for those involved in the animal abuse.
Harrison and the underage teen were arrested that day, followed by the arrest of Blevins the following day. Griffin was questioned and denied any involvement in the incident, but later came forward and admitted being the videographer for the abuse of the animal. He too was charged in the incident.
The dog was later found near-death on a farm in the East Bernstadt area and died en route for medical treatment. The other two involved in the incident include a minor age teen and David Griffin, 18, of Lily. Griffin was charged with misdemeanor offenses and is free on bond. The juvenile, however, faces charges of cruelty to animals, although juvenile offender records are closed to the public.
The two were indicted in October on charges of torture of a dog, second-degree cruelty to animals and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The two adults charged with felony counts can enter into a plea agreement, however, court documents state that the final pretrial conference is set for March 9. Griffin is scheduled for a jury trial in January on the misdemeanor charges of providing alcohol to underage persons.
