Decades after his death, Elvis Presley remains "The King" and the turnout for an Elvis Tribute show at the Laurel County Public Library proved that once again.
There were few empty seats inside the auditorium as Tyler Christopher took the stage to perform some of Elvis' most popular songs. Dressed in the plaid jacket often associated with Elvis' early popularity, Christopher's hip and pelvic movements brought cheers from the crowd in the same manner that his live shows prompted hysteria among the female fans that flocked to his various venues.
Christopher also moved through the crowd, crooning out the tender love songs, shaking hands with audience members. The response to that audience interaction also spurred the traditional tossing of ladies' lingerie onto the stage.
The Laurel County Public Library offers free concerts, quilt shows, and other events to the Laurel community throughout the year. To learn more about the activities for adults, teens, tweens and children, visit their webpage or Facebook page.
