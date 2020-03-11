Tricia Mullins joins East Bernstadt school board

A district native will be joining the East Bernstadt Independent school board.
Tricia Mullins, ministry director of First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt, was appointed to the board Tuesday, March 3. She will be sworn in during the school board meeting on Thursday, March 12.
"Mullins is a very active community member, always supporting our school," explained East Bernstadt superintendent Vicki Jones. "She's had three children attend our school, so she's very aware of our policies and procedures. Knowing the community and being as involved as she is will definitely be an asset. We're very happy to have her as a board member."
Mullins attended East Bernstadt Independent back when it was known only as East Bernstadt School. She attended from kindergarten through seventh grade. Her three daughters also attended East Bernstadt Independent, with her two youngest now attending North Laurel High School.
"I've been in East Bernstadt for quite some time. The only time I moved away was a brief time during my college years," Mullins recalled. "I'm passionate about this community. I work here, I live here, and I'm passionate about the school."
East Bernstadt Independent holds four stars as both an elementary and a middle school. Mullins plans to continue the school's high standards because, as she puts it, "children are our future."
"With any community within eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of poverty and drugs," said Mullins. "I want to provide good resources to those families who want to make the change. Here at the church, we really try to help, and I know the school does as well."
Mullins plans to cooperate with the other board members to ensure the best decisions can be made for East Bernstadt Independent and its children. She hopes to aid teachers in creating more successful students.
"I think I'm a good team player. I care, I know there are some things I'm going to have to learn. They explained that I'd be doing training throughout the year to learn how to administrate my new role best," Mullins said.
The Sentinel-Echo will report on the East Bernstadt Independent school board's Thursday meeting in a future edition.
