TRISPY Awards program to go online July 13

TRI-COUNTY — Get ready — the winners of the fifth annual TRISPY Awards will be announced on July 13.

The TRISPY Awards began as a way to celebrate and honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.

"The TRISPYs are our way of honoring our student athletes who bring so much excitement to our area," said Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox. "We love cheering on and encouraging our youth. This is just one way we can give back to our community and recognize some of the athletes who our readers enjoy following each week."

"The TRISPY Awards are always a good thing because it allows the Tri-County student-athletes to be awarded and promoted for the hard work they put in while participating in their respective sport," said Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo Sports Reporter Les Dixon. "Any time a student-athlete can be promoted for their accomplishments, it's always a good thing.

"It takes a lot of hard work, and a combined effort from everyone at both the Sentinel Echo and Times-Tribune to pull something like this off. All departments, advertising, circulation, and editorial, all play a huge role to make sure this event is a success. As soon as this year's event is over, the planning for the sixth annual award show will begin in August."

This year's TRISPY Awards will once again be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released on Tuesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers' Facebook pages, and the TRISPY Facebook Page.

A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to look back at the resiliency our Tri-County student-athletes have shown this past year. The magazine will be inserted into all subscribers' newspapers, running with the Sentinel-Echo's July 14 issue and the Times-Tribune's July 15 issue.

Those who are not subscribers to either newspaper may stop by the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo office located at 115 CVB Drive in London to receive a copy.

"This year was tough in the sports world with COVID playing a factor in just about everything," said Cox. "It pushed the seasons back and that made it difficult on us to get the TRISPY program together. We had hopes to do a live event this year, but we weren't sure when restrictions would be lifted. We hoped to have our video out last week, but we had to delay voting on winners for spring sports because we had so many successful teams and athletes at the end of the spring season. I definitely look forward to getting the TRISPY Awards back to an in-person event again next year."

This year's event will feature awards in more than 30 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter and spring sport along with Boys and Girls Breakout Players of the Year, Boys and Girls Athletes of the Year, Boys and Girls Teams of the Year, Boys and Girls Coaches of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I'm really impressed with the resumes of all of the nominees this year," Dixon said. "I'm also excited to say we will be announcing something new in this year's video that you won't want to miss."

Listed below are the fall, winter, and spring sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Fall Sports

Boys Golf

Charleston Dixon, Barbourville

Eli Fischer, Corbin

Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Girls Golf

Kinsley Blair, North Laurel

Brooke Elliott, Corbin

Kendall Hacker, North Laurel

Boys Cross Country

Sean Simons, Corbin

Will Stanko, South Laurel

Austin Terrell, Corbin

Girls Cross Country

Lauren Crouch, North Laurel

Nancy Jane Jackson, Corbin

Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg

Boys Soccer

Gabe Cima, Corbin

Jose Torres, Corbin

Kyle Webb, Corbin

Girls Soccer

Meg Anderson, North Laurel

Madison Dagley, North Laurel

Olivia Rudder, North Laurel

Volleyball

Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp

Emma Krutsinger, Corbin

Morgan Stacy, Corbin

Football

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg

Seth Mills, Corbin

Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg

Winter Sports

Girls Basketball

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Boys Basketball

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Girls Swimming

Belle Chappell, North Laurel

Madison Jones, South Laurel

Taylor Miller, Corbin

Boys Swimming

Jonah Black, Corbin

Brookz Dizney, North Laurel

Brady Trosper, South Laurel

Girls Bowling

Lauren Shackleford, Corbin

Brooke Stewart, Corbin

Madison Young, Corbin

Boys Bowling

Kevin Allen, Corbin

Sam Belew, Corbin

Mark Prewitt, Corbin

Boys Wrestling

Caleb Brown, Whitley County

Tanner Morris, Knox Central

Steve Partin, Knox Central

Girls Wrestling

Hailey Foster, Knox Central

Lauren Matney, Whitley County

Chloe Riley, Knox Central

Spring Sports

Boys Archery

Matthew Cochrane, North Laurel

Isaac Ivey, North Laurel

Tayten Sowders, South Laurel

Girls Archery

Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville

Addison Metcalf, North Laurel

Savannah Philpot, North Laurel

Cheer Team

Corbin High School

Knox Central High School

North Laurel High School

Bass Fishing

Alex Gray/Dalton Fisher, Knox Central

Lance Smith/Hunter Bright, Knox Central

Eli Singleton/Trent Keltner, South Laurel

Baseball

Cameron Combs, Corbin

Caden Petrey, Whitley County

Grant Zehr, Whitley County

Softball

Maddie Dagley, North Laurel

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

Chloe Taylor, South Laurel

Track Male

Evan McCrickard, Corbin

Luke Robinson, North Laurel

Sean Simons, Corbin

Track Female

Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg

Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel

Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg

Tennis Male

Dylan Koen, Corbin

Alex Smith, Knox Central

Quinn Maguet, Corbin

Tennis Female

Lindsay Jones, Corbin

Katherine Morton, Corbin

Rachel Morton, Corbin

Boys Coach

Winner will be announced when video is released

Girls Coach

Winner will be announced when video is released

Boys Team

Winner will be announced when video is released

Girls Team

Winner will be announced when video is released

Male Breakout

Winner will be announced when video is released

Female Breakout

Winner will be announced when video is released

Male Athlete

Winner will be announced when video is released

Female Athlete

Winner will be announced when video is released

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Liesenhoff

