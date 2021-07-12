TRISPY Awards program to go online Tuesday  

TRI-COUNTY— Get ready—the winners of the fifth annual TRISPY Awards will be announced on July 13.
The TRISPY Awards began as a way to celebrate and honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.
“The TRISPYs are our way of honoring our student athletes who bring so much excitement to our area,” said Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox. “We love cheering on and encouraging our youth. This is just one way we can give back to our community and recognize some of the athletes who our readers enjoy following each week.”
“The TRISPY Awards are always a good thing because it allows the Tri-County student-athletes to be awarded and promoted for the hard work they put in while participating in their respective sport,” said Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo Sports Reporter Les Dixon. “Any time a student-athlete can be promoted for their accomplishments, it’s always a good thing.
“It takes a lot of hard work, and a combined effort from everyone at both the Sentinel Echo and Times-Tribune to pull something like this off. All departments, advertising, circulation, and editorial, all play a huge role to make sure this event is a success. As soon as this year’s event is over, the planning for the sixth annual award show will begin in August.”
This year’s TRISPY Awards will once again be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released on Tuesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, and the TRISPY Facebook Page.
A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to look back at the resiliency our Tri-County student-athletes have shown this past year. The magazine will be inserted into all subscribers’ newspapers, running with the Sentinel-Echo’s July 14 issue and the Times-Tribune’s July 15 issue.
Those who are not subscribers to either newspaper may stop by the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo office located at 115 CVB Drive in London to receive a copy.
“This year was tough in the sports world with COVID playing a factor in just about everything,” said Cox. “It pushed the seasons back and that made it difficult on us to get the TRISPY program together. We had hopes to do a live event this year, but we weren’t sure when restrictions would be lifted. We hoped to have our video out last week, but we had to delay voting on winners for spring sports because we had so many successful teams and athletes at the end of the spring season. I definitely look forward to getting the TRISPY Awards back to an in-person event again next year.”
This year’s event will feature awards in more than 30 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter and spring sport along with Boys and Girls Breakout Players of the Year, Boys and Girls Athletes of the Year, Boys and Girls Teams of the Year, Boys and Girls Coaches of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I’m really impressed with the resumes of all of the nominees this year,” Dixon said. “I’m also excited to say we will be announcing something new in this year’s video that you won’t want to miss.”
Listed below are the fall, winter, and spring sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Fall Sports
Boys Golf
Charleston Dixon, Barbourville
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Girls Golf
Kinsley Blair, North Laurel
Brooke Elliott, Corbin
Kendall Hacker, North Laurel
Boys Cross Country
Sean Simons, Corbin
Will Stanko, South Laurel
Austin Terrell, Corbin
Girls Cross Country
Lauren Crouch, North Laurel
Nancy Jane Jackson, Corbin
Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg
Boys Soccer
Gabe Cima, Corbin
Jose Torres, Corbin
Kyle Webb, Corbin
Girls Soccer
Meg Anderson, North Laurel
Madison Dagley, North Laurel
Olivia Rudder, North Laurel
Volleyball
Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
Morgan Stacy, Corbin
Football
Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg
Seth Mills, Corbin
Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg
Winter Sports
Girls Basketball
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Boys Basketball
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Girls Swimming
Belle Chappell, North Laurel
Madison Jones, South Laurel
Taylor Miller, Corbin
Boys Swimming
Jonah Black, Corbin
Brookz Dizney, North Laurel
Brady Trosper, South Laurel
Girls Bowling
Lauren Shackleford, Corbin
Brooke Stewart, Corbin
Madison Young, Corbin
Boys Bowling
Kevin Allen, Corbin
Sam Belew, Corbin
Mark Prewitt, Corbin
Boys Wrestling
Caleb Brown, Whitley County
Tanner Morris, Knox Central
Steve Partin, Knox Central
Girls Wrestling
Hailey Foster, Knox Central
Lauren Matney, Whitley County
Chloe Riley, Knox Central
Spring Sports
Boys Archery
Matthew Cochrane, North Laurel
Isaac Ivey, North Laurel
Tayten Sowders, South Laurel
Girls Archery
Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville
Addison Metcalf, North Laurel
Savannah Philpot, North Laurel
Cheer Team
Corbin High School
Knox Central High School
North Laurel High School
Bass Fishing
Alex Gray/Dalton Fisher, Knox Central
Lance Smith/Hunter Bright, Knox Central
Eli Singleton/Trent Keltner, South Laurel
Baseball
Cameron Combs, Corbin
Caden Petrey, Whitley County
Grant Zehr, Whitley County
Softball
Maddie Dagley, North Laurel
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Chloe Taylor, South Laurel
Track Male
Evan McCrickard, Corbin
Luke Robinson, North Laurel
Sean Simons, Corbin
Track Female
Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg
Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel
Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
Tennis Male
Dylan Koen, Corbin
Alex Smith, Knox Central
Quinn Maguet, Corbin
Tennis Female
Lindsay Jones, Corbin
Katherine Morton, Corbin
Rachel Morton, Corbin
Boys Coach
Winner will be announced when video is released
Girls Coach
Winner will be announced when video is released
Boys Team
Winner will be announced when video is released
Girls Team
Winner will be announced when video is released
Male Breakout
Winner will be announced when video is released
Female Breakout
Winner will be announced when video is released
Male Athlete
Winner will be announced when video is released
Female Athlete
Winner will be announced when video is released
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tom Liesenhoff
