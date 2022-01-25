LAUREL COUNTY – Kentucky State Police released on Monday the names of the trooper and the suspect who was shot in a trooper-involved shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Jan. 11.
The preliminary investigation indicates that KSP Trooper Stephen Walker was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Cumberland Gap Parkway. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated, the KSP press release said.
The fleeing subject, identified as Jeffrey Paradise, 32-year-old male from Corbin, entered the parking lot of the Cumberland Gap Apartment complex in southern Laurel County on KY 1223. Paradise exited the vehicle while it was still moving in a forward motion, and the vehicle collided with a parked vehicle.
Paradise fled on foot behind an apartment building and was subsequently located hiding behind a building, where he was observed to be armed, according to the KSP press release.
Despite loud verbal commands from Trooper Walker, Paradise remained non-compliant and fired shots at the trooper, the press release said. Trooper Walker discharged an agency issued firearm, hitting Paradise, and ending the incident.
Trooper Walker rendered medical aid to Paradise until EMS arrived. Paradise was transported by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph Health in London and was later flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he continues to be treated.
In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, Trooper Walker was placed on administrative leave; he is a 39 year veteran of the agency. Walker was not injured.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
