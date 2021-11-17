Truck driving school coming to SCC Laurel Campus; Christmas light drive-thru set at Feltner 4-H Camp

Photo by Nita JOhnson

Somerset Community College President and CEO Carey Castle, standing, tells London City Tourism board members about a truck driving program that school officials want to bring to London. The school would involve a 4 or 5 week course and would use the Fairgrounds property for temporary training. Also pictured are, left to right, SCC Laurel Campus Director Travis McQueen, SCC Workforce Development Director Alyssa Johnson, and London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority executive director, Paula Thompson.