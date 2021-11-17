Truck driving school coming to SCC Laurel Campus; Christmas light drive-thru set at Feltner 4-H Camp

A new event is getting funding from the London Tourism Commission for a Christmas celebration while a new truck driving program is coming to the Laurel campus of Somerset Community College.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel Economic Development Authority, spoke about a new program for truck drivers through Somerset Community College.
"Existing businesses continue to grow and need workers but when you get into specialty workers like Class A drivers, that's pretty much who supplies everything - from restaurants to factories to retail stores. They're our lifeline," she said. "One thing we don't have - there is a private truck driving school but the college doesn't have the truck driving program. But they have agreed to extend that over into London."
That's when Thompson approached the idea of allowing the college to use the front section of the fairgrounds property - which is under the oversight of the city tourism commission - as a training area for the drivers.
Carey Castle, president and CEO of Somerset Community College, said the truck driving program offered in Somerset would be duplicated in London. The college has partnered with the Somerset Economic Development board for their program, with Workforce Development Director Alyssa Johnson outlining the program.
Johnson said the program would be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and could be completed in four to five weeks. Those completing the program would receive a certificate that also credits them for six college credit hours. Johnson and Laurel Campus Director Travis McQueen said the college would work with the tourism commission on any scheduled events that might interfere with the fairgrounds use. However, Thompson and SCC officials all stated the fairgrounds would be a temporary location until the college found property to purchase for the program.
Commissioner Phil Smith questioned if the large trucks would damage the fairgrounds property, with Castle stating that the college would repair or replace any damages incurred. After some discussion, board members voted unanimously to allow the use of the property.
Kevin Pettigrew, director of the Feltner 4-H Camp, addressed the board regarding sponsorship for a drive-thru Christmas tour this year, called the Winter WonderCamp. The drive-through Christmas light tour will coincide with the Lights Around London, beginning on Dec. 4 but ending on Dec. 23 so employees could have the holidays off.
Pettigrew gave a brief history of the camp's 60 years in the community, adding that the summer camps brought families from all over the state each summer. He said 95% of those participating in the camps were outside Laurel County. He then outlined the plans for the drive-thru light display, stating that the key sponsor for the event had withdrawn, leaving the camp holding the bag for the decorations to be used in the driving tour.
The driving tour would take approximately 10 to 15 minutes and would include a Gingerbread Village. Pettigrew said the tour would be free but donations would be accepted.
Commissioners Phil Smith and Kelly Greene said they had heard about the dilemma the camp was facing after the decorations had been ordered and the key sponsor withdrawing financial support. Smith added that Feltner 4-H Camp had hosted approximately 3,000 campers in 2019 and hosted a number of events.
"This was actually supposed to be a fundraiser for them to give scholarships and now with the sponsorship failing, they will have to dip into their scholarship fund," he said. "This is a 365-day-a-year entity in our community that does a great amount of events."
Smith then suggested the commission fund half of the expenses for the event - $9,000 with billing as the title sponsor.
Greene chimed in, adding that the decorations had already been ordered and that the 4-H Camp was locked into a contract with that supplier. Pettigrew said the decorations are leased but that the contract had already been signed when the sponsor withdrew funding.
Board members approved funding the $9,000 for that event which will bring in visitors from other communities.
Tourism Director Chris Robinson also updated board members on upcoming events. The Tree Lighting of the Christmas tree at Town Center is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. He added that London Elementary choir had asked to perform prior to the event, and that other schools in the area are set to perform. Robinson said the overall event would start around 5:30 p.m. that evening,
The Tree Lighting is the preliminary to the annual Randy Smith's Christmas on Main Parade, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 3. There have been 38 organizations already registered for the parade. Lights Around London is set for Dec. 4 through Dec. 31, with 52 locations already registered to participate.
The New Year's Eve party in downtown London will resume this year, with a section of Main Street being blocked off for the event.
Mackey Williams, director of parks, said there had been good turnout for local events, including Boo on Main, which was relocated to Farmers Market due to heavy rains. The city hosted a disc golf tournament on Nov. 6, which also brought in tourists to the area.
As construction of pickleball courts are installed at Whitley Branch Veterans Park, construction on two shelter houses are 90% complete, Williams added.
As the transition for the city tourism to become SPGE compliant continues, board members set a date for interviews for four positions at Levi Jackson Park. Chairman Starr Handy said there had been one application for Parks Director, two applications for Tourism Director at the park, and one application for Campground Director. The interviews will be scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23. The hiring committee will include board members Handy, Bill Dezarn, Holly Little, Kelly Greene and Lois McWhorter. Board members Mike Holt and Phil Smith will not participate in the interview sessions as they have family members currently working for the park.
Job descriptions for other positions falling under the tourism's payroll are expected to be completed by the end of the week, while information on health insurance policies continue to be researched.
The London City Tourism Commission meets the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center meeting room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.