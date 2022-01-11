Truett sworn in, earns appointments to committees  

FRANKFORT, Ky. – On the heels of the legislature returning to Frankfort, newly elected Timmy Truett was sworn in at the Kentucky State Capitol and received his committee assignments for the 2022 Regular Session. House Speaker David Osborne appointed Truett to the Economic Development and Workforce Investment, Small Business and Information Technology, and the Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees.
Truett represents House District 89, which includes all of Jackson County and portions of Laurel and Madison Counties.
He continues finding new ways to get involved in the community. A school leader and family farmer, the freshman lawmaker currently serves as principal of McKee Elementary School in Jackson County. His leadership led the school to receive an elusive five-star rating in 2019—the highest ranking for a public middle school. He also owns and operates a family-friendly farming attraction, the Truett Pumpkin Patch, that has served surrounding counties for the past decade.
“I’m extremely pleased at these committee assignments and appreciate the opportunity to give our district a voice on committees that help preserve what makes Kentucky great. These assignments underscore my passion, particularly for strengthening economic development opportunities for youth, and I am ready to hit the ground running,” said Truett. “Throughout my career in the classroom and as a small business owner, I have always considered myself a public servant and I will remain committed to the success of my community."
The Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee is critical in creating an environment committed to ensuring jobs and economic development opportunities reach every region of the commonwealth.
The Small Business and Information Technology Committee ensures that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers. Committee members also address broadband internet needs across the state.
Members of the Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee members oversee legislation dealing with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding. The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.
“I appreciate Rep. Truett’s willingness to serve on these committees and participate in our efforts to ensure Kentuckians have access to opportunities. His experience as an educator and a small business owner will prove valuable as we tackle how to prepare Kentuckians for good paying jobs and help business owners navigate this economy,” said Speaker Osborne.
The Kentucky General Assembly convened for the 2022 Regular Session on January 4. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, the House Majority Caucus is expected to devote substantial time on issues that include education, workforce participation, child care, and tax modernization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.