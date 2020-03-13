Assisting the families of severely injured or mortally wounded military personnel and first responders is the basis of Tunnel to Towers and London was the city chosen for a fresh start for a Knott County family.
A special home dedication ceremony was held for the widow and son of Sgt. T. J. Conrad, who lost his life in Afghanistan in February 2012. That home is located in Elk Run - a home chosen by Conrad's widow, Holly, for her son Bentley and 2-year-old daughter. It is the first Gold Star Family home in the state.
As the recipient of the Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family program, Holly Conrad could have located anywhere in the United States. She chose London as the place to raise her two children, primarily because of its location between her parents' homes in Somerset and Hazard, and because of the many opportunities that London has to offer Conrad and her family were welcomed to London during a special ceremony on Tuesday, moved from her new home to Jackson Energy community room due to rain.
Andrew McClure with the New York based program that honors NTC firefighter Stephen Siller opened the program with an overview of Siller's life. Siller was one of over 300 first responders who died during the attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001. Siller had planned a day of golfing with his three brothers, but reported to his New York City squadron after hearing about the first plane crashing into the World Trade Center tower. He found his squadron already gone and decided to drive to the scene. But the closing of the tunnel connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan prompted him to don the 60-pound firefighting apparatus and walk to the scene. After his death, his family established the Tunnel to Towers program to help families whose loved one made the ultimate sacrifice to help others.
McClure also recognized the Patriot Riders who presented the colors for the ceremony as well as several other guests. Rev. Vernon Jarvis lead the prayer, asking for blessings on the Conrad family as they begin a new life in their new home, followed by Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield also welcoming the Conrads to the community. Deputy Judge Executive Rick Brewer provided the musical portion of the program while Kenny Kemper of Kemper Furniture also spoke about the honor of donating furniture for the home. Lt. Col. April Brown of the Kentucky National Guard, who also represented the Kentucky Dept. of Veteran Affairs, also spoke about the programs available for veteran families.
"There are over 300,000 veterans over Kentucky and more first responders and we are all brothers-in-arms and we are here to help you," Brown said.
She also told of the Gold Star Memorial near Capitol building in Frankfort, which will be dedicated later this year. The groundbreaking ceremony has already taken place but Brown invited the Conrad family to attend the service.
Westerfield said the Conrad family had made the ultimate sacrifice and that the people of London will support them in their new life in London.
"We thank you for coming to London and we will do everything we can to help you," he said.
Tim Conrad, father of T. J., told those attending the ceremony about his son, who excelled in sports. But wrestling became his passion during middle school and he won contests throughout his high school career. Originally signing up for the Army Reserves, the teenager soon decided to make the military a career.
"When he was coming up on his deployment, he was worried about things," Conrad said. "I told him not to worry, that our family and Holly's family and friends would take care of them. But when I look around and see the people here, that includes you. We lost T.J. 2,934 days ago. In the last two weeks we've had the anniversary of his death, his birthday where he would have turned 31 and now today to cap it off. I thank all of you for being here today and God bless all of you."
Holly Conrad also spoke to the crowd about her late husband.
"For those of you who didn't know T.J., I'm sorry," she said. "He was one of a kind. T.J. gave his life defending our freedom, protecting our country and providing for his family, which he took great pride in. I know he would be very thankful knowing that so many people have come together to support us and honor his memory. Thank you so much."
The celebration then went to the Conrad's new home where the Patriot Guard, McClure and Conrad's wife and son assisted in hoisting an American flag on a flagpole in the Conrads' new home. An official ribbon cutting was held to welcome the family to London.
