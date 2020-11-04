Two men charged with abusing a dog in July 2019 are set for their day in court in January 2021.
Toby Glen Harrison, 21, and Noah Andrew Blevins, 19, are scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 19 on charges of torture of a dog, second-degree cruelty to animals and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The case came before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Friday, Oct. 30, with the November jury trial date being set aside for the January date.
Harrison and Blevins were two of four young men accused of being involved in the abuse of a stray dog on July 31 last year. The incident began when one of the men videoed a person petting a dog, then hitting it. The video was then put on social media and law enforcement became involved with the investigation.
A property owner in the area where the incident took place recognized the animal as a stray that had been coming to her home. She then found the dog, which was suffering from serious injuries and was en route to a veterinarian when the dog died.
That launched the investigation by Laurel Sheriff's officials, with a then 17-year-old teen and Harrison being taken into custody. Blevins was arrested the following day, with David Griffith, 18, surrendering to police the following day. Griffith was charged with supplying alcohol to underage teens with his case being settled in Laurel District Court as the charge is not a felony charge.
Harrison and Blevins, however, face a felony charge with torturing the dog and causing serious physical injury that resulted in death. Both were released after posting bond, but Blevins was later jailed after an unrelated incident in which he was involved in an accident that caused serious physical injury to a passenger in the vehicle he was driving. After the accident, Blevins was tested for drugs and alcohol and tested positive for alcohol. In June, he was ordered to be placed in jail for violating the conditions of his probation from the dog abuse charge.
But during Friday's hearing, bond was re-instated in the felony case and he was released on that bond amount on Friday.
