One man charged with rape and sodomy will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender while another man charged with multiple counts of sex abuse and sodomy will have to register for 20 years.
The cases involving Joshua Duane Jenkins and Teddy Joe Osborne were set for a hearing last week, with both men entering guilty pleas on their cases.
Jenkins, 28, of 63 Jenny Lane in London, entered a guilty plea to amended charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy from incidents involving sexual offenses against a 12-year-old child from April through August 2017. From that plea, Jenkins was recommended to serve 5 years consecutively on each count, giving him a total of 10 years. He will also be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.
Jenkins was indicted in January 2019 on three counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy. Those carry a 10- to 20-year sentence when the victim is under 12 years of age. Amending the charges to second-degree lowered the penalty to a 5- to 10-year prison sentence, with the plea agreement offering the minimum amount of jail time for that offense. The agreement to run the sentences one after the other, however, gives Jenkins the 10-year sentence.
Teddy Joe Osborne, 33, does not list an address on the indictment but will serve a 12-month sentence after entering a plea agreement to plead guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.
Osborne was named in a 12-count indictment charging him with six counts of first-degree sodomy and six counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child who was nearly 8 years old when the incidents began. As part of the plea agreement, Osborne will serve 12 months in jail and will register as a sex offender for the next 20 years. However, a note on the court dockets state that Osborne will not have to enroll in the state's SOTP (Sex Offender Treatment Program) as part of the plea agreement. It does not state whether Osborne has already completed that program during his jail stay that extends back to March 2019, according to jail records.
Jail records also show Osborne with an extensive legal history and incarceration in the Laurel County Correctional Center, dating back to 2005, and listing various charges. Those charges include traffic violations, driving under the influence, and wanton endangerment charges prior to the latest charges of sexual offenses against a child.
Osborne is set for sentencing on Dec. 12.
