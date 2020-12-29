Two arrested after two-county pursuit 

A traffic stop became a high speed pursuit that began in eastern Laurel County and continued into Clay County on Saturday afternoon, landing two people in jail.
The vehicle involved was a red Ford Mustang that was traveling along J. B. Buttrey Road, 12 miles east of London and was driven by 45-year-old Christopher Quentin Buttree of Greenmount Bond Road in London. Buttree refused to stop the vehicle and fled along Ky. 472 toward Clay County, reaching speeds of 115 mph during the pursuit and was driving in an extremely dangerous manner along the country roads. The press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office stated that Buttree was passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road.
Just after crossing the Clay County line, Buttree ran off the roadway on Bray Creek Road and struck a large tree, thus disabling the vehicle. Buttree then jumped from the car, throwing an object in front of him. Deputies involved in the chase located a 9 mm pistol, and learned during the investigation that Buttree was a convicted felon and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. He was also determined to be under the influence.
His passenger, 46-year-old Susie Scalf of Curry Road in London, was wanted on a parole violation warrant.
Buttree was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; fleeing or evading police in motor vehicle, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, speeding over 26 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to signal, improper passing, and first-degree wanton endangerment with police officer as victim.
Scalf was charged on the parole violation warrant.
There were no injuries to anyone involved in the chase and no damages to any vehicles other than Buttree's Mustang.
Assisting in the pursuit for the Sheriff's Office were Detective Taylor McDaniel, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Reed, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jamie Etherton, and Deputy Dylan Messer. Also assisting were officers with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Manchester City Police, Fish and Wildlife officers, and Kentucky State Police.
