It was a violent weekend for Laurel Sheriff's deputies as they investigated two assault complaints that lead to arrests of two people.
The first incident took place around 7 p.m. on Wise Owl Road, seven miles southwest of London when Deputies Joey Robinson and Allen Turner along with Sgt. Greg Poynter answered a complaint of a fight at a residence there. On arrival to the scene, they found a male subject and a male victim who appeared to have been kicked in the head several times. The deputies noticed some injuries to the face and arms, although the victim declined being taken for medical treatment.
Benjamin Collins, 59, of Keavy, was charged with second-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct from the incident. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Less than three hours later, the two deputies were involved in another dispute - this time with a suspect assaulting them.
The press release from the Sheriff's Office indicates that Robinson and Turner were called to the 29 mile marker of Interstate 75 for a non-injury accident around 9:40 p.m. That call followed a prior complaint of a speeding motorist who had already struck two vehicles.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old John Alfred Schell of Gunnison, Colorado at the scene and smelling strongly of alcoholic beverages. He was determined to be under the influence and placed under arrest.
The press release states once in the cruiser Schell began hitting the cage between the front and back seats and slipped the handcuffs from his back to the front. That prompted deputies to stop the vehicle to reposition the handcuffs. Schell took that opportunity to scuffle with deputies and jump from the cruiser and run down the interstate, which had a heavy traffic flow. Schell was apprehended but not before he hit both deputies. Robinson was struck in the face.
Schell was then taken to the jail on charges of two counts of second-degree assault – police officer is victim; third-degree escape, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer is victim; second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to produce insurance card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.