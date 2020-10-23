Two arrested for meth, cash and gun

A suspicious vehicle complaint early Thursday morning resulted in two arrests and the confiscation of illicit drugs, cash and a firearm.
The arrests of 44-year-old Jason Douglas Proffitt and 55-year-old Roy Dewayne Hembree came when Laurel Sheriff's Deputies Justin Taylor, Landry Collett and Tommy Houston went to a business parking lot on KY 770 around 12:44 a.m. to investigate the complaint. Once at the scene, deputies discovered that Proffitt, of Pepper Hill Drive in London, possessed a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, other drugs not in the proper container, a large amount of cash and a pistol. Hembree, who was in the passenger's seat, also had a quantity of methamphetamine.
Proffitt is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center with an arraignment set for Friday, Oct. 23, on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substance, and prescription of controlled substance not in proper container, first offense.
Hembree was released on Thursday on his own recognizance on charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. He is also listed on the Laurel County Correctional Center website for a court date on Friday.
