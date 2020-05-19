A stolen tree landed two Lily men in jail last week.
The report of a theft in progress sent Laurel County Sheriff's deputies to a residence on Ky. 1023, nine miles south of London, around 8 p.m. where they found the vehicle reported to be involved in the theft. As deputies arrived, the vehicle - a green Dodge Ram pickup truck - pulled into a driveway.
Questioning of the two passengers in the vehicle revealed that both were under the influence and had possession of a tree that had been pulled up from a residence without permission from the owner.
Michael D. Sizemore, 26, of Lily was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
The passenger in the vehicle, Gentry Lee Jones, 31, of Lily was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
According to the Laurel County Correctional Center's website, both men were released on their own recognizance around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. No court date is listed for either.
