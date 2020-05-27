Two arrested in unlawful imprisonment incident

Two Laurel County men are scheduled for an arraignment hearing next week on charges that they held a female against her will on Wednesday.
Wilburn Lee Pitman, 36, of Hazel Patch Road in East Bernstadt, remains jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, public intoxication of controlled substances, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct after he reportedly threatened to tie a female up and harm her on Wednesday night.
According to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the call came just after midnight when K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Tommy Houston and Sgt. John Inman responded to a call of the imprisonment. When they arrived at the scene, a female emerged from the woods near a residence and told deputies that Pitman had made the threats, then made her open the hood of her vehicle and began pulling wires loose from the engine to prevent her from leaving.
During the investigation into the incident, deputies questioned Timothy J. Robinson, 35, of Branch Road East in East Bernstadt, who told them that no one else was in the residence. Deputies, however, heard movement upstairs in the home and located Pitman who was attempting to hide from law enforcement officials. Pitman put up a brief struggle with deputies, then began screaming and yelling, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report. He attempted to run away and tried to kick Mehler en route to the police cruiser before being taken into custody.
Further investigation revealed that Pitman also had an outstanding warrant from Laurel District Court for failing to appear in court on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication of controlled substances.
Pitman is now held under $2,500 cash bond and set for a hearing in Laurel District Court on Wednesday, May 27, according to records from the Laurel County Correctional Center's website.
Robinson was also arrested on charges of second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. He was held for approximately six hours before being released on his own recognizance. His arraignment is also set for May 27.
