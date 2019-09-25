Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two individuals on Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:43 p.m.
The arrests occurred off Boardwalk Circle, approximately two miles north of London, while Deputy Houston was assisting social services on a referral complaint there when officials arrived at the scene they could hear children inside the residence but no one would answer the door. After knocking several times, a female subject answered the door.
When officials entered the residence, Deputy Houston noted deplorable living conditions including trash throughout the residence, a roach infestation, spoiled food throughout the residence, and apparently no running water in the bathroom.
Several children under the age of 12 apparently resided there. The two arrested individuals were the parents of the children:
-- Elizabeth Marie Spencer, age 33, of London charged with two counts of second-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under.
-- Also arrested was Jeffrey Allen Spencer, Jr., age 37, of London charged with second-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under. This individual was summoned to the residence.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
The children were removed by social services.
