Two charged with drug possession, trafficking

Suspicious behavior is what alerted Laurel Sheriff's deputies to a vehicle parked in a business parking lot off Interstate 75, nine miles north of London.

After an investigation, Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett found a male and female inside a white Toyota Corolla with some illegal substances in their possession. The male subject, identified as Randall Lee Bentley Jr., 36, of Hunter's Loop in London, had suspected heroin, Oxycodone and a snorting straw with residue in his possession. He also had a loaded pistol. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, opiates, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container, first offense.

A passenger, 37-year-old Bridgette R. Murray of Sublimity School Road in London, was found with suspected methamphetamine and Xanax. She was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; prescription controlled substances not in proper container, first offense.

Assisting on the investigation were shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Hobie Daugherty.

njohnson@sentinel-echo.com

