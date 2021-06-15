Two charged with drug possession, trafficking

Suspicious behavior is what alerted Laurel Sheriff's deputies to a vehicle parked in a business parking lot off Interstate 75, nine miles north of London.
After an investigation, Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett found a male and female inside a white Toyota Corolla with some illegal substances in their possession. The male subject, identified as Randall Lee Bentley Jr., 36, of Hunter's Loop in London, had suspected heroin, Oxycodone and a snorting straw with residue in his possession. He also had a loaded pistol. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, opiates, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container, first offense.
A passenger, 37-year-old Bridgette R. Murray of Sublimity School Road in London, was found with suspected methamphetamine and Xanax. She was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; prescription controlled substances not in proper container, first offense.
Assisting on the investigation were shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Hobie Daugherty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.