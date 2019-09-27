A London man is facing a four-count indictment for running from Sheriff's deputies and trying to take the gun from one of them.
Dakota William Mullins, 27, of 128 Love Road in London, was indicted by a Laurel grand jury last week on charges of attempting to disarm a police officer, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.
The report filed by Deputy Joey Robinson states that he saw Mullins driving near the intersection of KY 1376 and KY 490 on Aug. 23 and attempted a traffic stop. Mullins refused to stop, turning left onto Littontown Road. But as Mullins approached the railroad track, a train was blocking the roadway, causing Mullins to drive along the graveled roadway beside the tracks for several miles before the gravel road ended. Mullins then tried to cross the railroad tracks and crashed his vehicle into a tunnel wall before fleeing on foot.
Deputies Robinson and Allen Turner then chased Mullins through the woods and a creek, with Mullins hiding behind a log, the report continues. Upon being commanded to come out from the log with his hands up, Mullins refused, resulting in Turner deploying his taser.
Even that was unsuccessful, according to the report, and Mullins ran toward the officers, swinging his fist and grabbed at Turner's gun in the holster. That resulted in the deputies having to physically fight Mullins until he was finally taken down and placed in handcuffs.
Mullins' bond was set at $25,000 at 10 percent - or $2,500 cash - and he can be eligible for home incarceration if bond is posted. As of Thursday, Mullins remained incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center and is set for a pretrial hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Oct. 10.
A Corbin man was named in two separate indictments stemming from an incident on Aug. 15.
Mickey Wayne Grubb, 18, of 101 East KY 1223, is facing one charge of receiving stolen property over $500 for possessing a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that had been stolen.
The other indictment charges Grubb with first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
That indictment states that Grubb failed to stop for Laurel Sheriff's Captain Chuck Johnson and nearly hit two pedestrians who were walking along the roadway as well as endangering Johnson during a high-speed pursuit. After being taken into custody, Grubb was determined to be under the influence and driving recklessly. He is additionally charged with damaging Johnson's deputy uniform with damages amounting to over $500.
Grubb remains in custody of the Laurel County Correctional Center, held under $25,000 fully secured bond for both cases. He is set for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 10.
