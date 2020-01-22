A welfare check at a home off Park Subdivision Road on Friday morning ended with Laurel Sheriff's deputies finding a young child living in deplorable conditions.
Deputy Taylor McDaniel and Deputy Robert Reed responded to the complaint after entering the home and finding dog feces throughout the home and the smell of ammonia and dog urine prominent in the residence.
They also found a 2-year-old male child playing in the soiled floor around the dog waste, playing with a bottle of bleach. Deputies noted the child's feet were covered with dog feces and was caked between his toes. The child also appeared to have not had a bath in several days.
Dog feces was also found caked on chairs at the kitchen table, with the press release from the Sheriff's office stating that in some places in the home, the dog feces was piled nearly an inch deep. The remainder of the home also had dirty dishes piled up in the kitchen and trash on the floor and counter tops of the cabinets. The two adults living in the residence - the father and an aunt - said they were not sure when the child had last been bathed.
Joey Ridener, 30, and Tammy Hammons, 35, both of Park Subdivision Road, were both arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under age 12. Both were released on Saturday, Jan. 18 after Hammons posted a $2,500 cash bond and Ridener posted a $5,000 cash bond at 10% - or $500 cash, according to information on the Laurel County Correctional Center's website. No court date is listed.
