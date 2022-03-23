Recurring incidents of sexual contact with a child over a six-year period has a Lily man facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
William Tyler Ray Karr, 26, of Echo Valley Road in Lily, was named in the three-count indictment by a Laurel grand jury on Friday. The indictment states that Karr had sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse "on two or more occasions" beginning when the child was 5 years old and continuing until the child was nearly 12 years old. The sexual abuse mirrors the same time frame, stating that Karr exposed the child to "sexual contact, through the use of forcible compulsion" on two or more occasions. The time of the offenses listed on the indictment are from January 2013 through December 2019.
A London man faces similar charges of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 13-year-old over a four-month period - including taking pictures and videos of the child performing sexual acts - from August 2021 through December 2021.
Daniel Kavialu-Lopez Alvarez, 23, is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, prohibited use of an electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and third-degree promoting a sexual performance by a minor. The indictment states that Alvarez had sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with the child, as well as using a cell phone to record the child in a sexual performance. It also states that Alvarez gave alcohol to the minor child, and "knowingly, producing, directing or promoting a performance which includes sexual conduct by the minor."
Three men face dual indictments from Friday's grand jury returns.
• Leslie Michael Downey, 47, of Walnut Road in London, was named in one indictment for first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree persistent felony offender from a Feb. 11 incident. Downey is accused of shooting a gun into a home that was occupied by a female, thus endangering her life. The persistent felony offender charge comes from Downey's prior felony conviction in Lawrenceburg, Indiana in 2018.
The second indictment charges Downey with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on the same day.
The other man facing two indictments is 27-year-old Jonathan Carpenter of Kay Lane in Lily. Carpenter is charged with the Dec. 1 burglary of a residence which comprises a first-degree burglary charge. The second indictment charges him with second-degree burglary of another residence, occurring on Jan. 24, 2022.
The third person with dual indictments is Vernon Jason Grubb, 39, West Greendale Street in Corbin. The first indictment charges Grubb with first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of burglary tools and first-degree persistent felony offender for a Feb. 13 incident in which he entered a booth at the Corbin Flea Market, possessed a cordless drill, pliers and hammer, and stole a firearm. He has four prior felony convictions, 3 in Knox County and one in Franklin County between 2015 and 2019.
He is also named in another indictment for possession of handgun by convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender on Feb. 13.
Other indictments returned include:
• Jennifer Tye Jordan, 38, Cowboy Rain Drive in Las Vegas, Nevada - receiving stolen firearm and trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, on August 22.
• Seth Wade Harville, 31, Board Walk Circle in London - second-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender on Jan. 4. Harville hit another man in the face with his first, causing serious injury. He has a prior felony conviction for burglary.
• Calvin Anthony Myers, 18, also known as Calvin A. Myers, of Copper Creek Road in Crab Orchard, KY - first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without a license, reckless driving and speeding on Oct. 23. Myers reportedly engaged in a high speed chase with a Laurel Sheriff's deputy, driving 106 mph hour in a 70 mph zone.
• Terry Lynn Graves, 37, Mill Creek Drive in Corbin - first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a defaced firearm on July 5.
• Nathaniel Mark Holt, 38, T. Run Branch Road in Artemus, KY - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (over 2 grams of meth), on Jan. 28, 2021.
• Jon Gabriel Wagner, 41, Robinson Road, London - possession of firearm by convicted felon on Feb. 23.
• Christopher Lee Carter, 47, Swan Street, Corbin - theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000; second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Jan. 1. Carter is accused with taking batteries, propane tanks and camping gear from Valley RV Sales and damaging camper doors. He has three prior felony convictions for theft and burglary in Whitley and Knox counties.
• Brenda Gray, 59, Big Barn Road, Tyner, KY - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Clonazepam and Carisoprodol), possession of controlled substance in improper container, public intoxication and operating vehicle with no registration plate, on Oct. 27.
• Leonard Jones, 57, North U.S. 25, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 or more for taking a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Feb. 4, 2020. Jones has three prior felony convictions in Laurel Circuit Court, all which are drug-related.
• Rachel N. Rudder, 29, Sepulvada Boulevard, London - first-degree bail jumping on Mar. 3.
• Raymond Anthony Jones, 34, South Hwy. 421, Manchester - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 10 doses of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, on July 3, 2020.
• Carroll Smith Jr., 58, Hwy. 3434, East Bernstadt - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of controlled substance (Hydrocodone), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender on Nov. 16.
• Eric Scott Miller, 40, and Rebecca Sue Johnson Jackson, 27, no addresses listed - first-degree burglary for breaking into a home while in possession of a firearm on June 20. Miller is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender with 3 prior felony convictions in Boyle County.
• Robert Nicholas Isom, 35, South Hwy. 11, Manchester - operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving motor vehicle while license are revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, failure to wear seat belt and second-degree persistent felony offender on Oct. 8.
• Christian Mitchell Partin, 31, Harris Hill Lane, Pineville, KY - first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; public intoxication, possession of controlled substance (Neurontin) in improper container and third-degree possession of controlled substance (Neurontin), on Dec. 17.
• Ramsey Spencer Jackson, 35, Lincoln Drive in Williamsburg, and Jade Megan Lay, 27, and Vernon James Bradley Pennington, 25, both of Sonny Lane in Lily - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of meth; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 6. Lay and Pennington are additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a minor for engaging in illegal activity in the presence of a minor. The child involved was three weeks from being 2 years old at the time of the incident.
• Joseph Marvin Wallace, 43, of Rush Road in London - flagrant non-support from Oct. 1, 2009 through March 2022.
• Dennis Edward Bottoms, 45, Sally's Branch Road, London - possession of firearm by a convicted felon, on Feb.1. He is additionally charged in a separate indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on Feb. 1.
• Autumn Nicole Lewis, 32, Wabash Drive in Lexington - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, giving a police officer false identifying information, and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Feb. 18. She is accused of stealing a 2017 Chevrolet Express van. She has 3 prior felony convictions in Fayette County from 2007 to 2018.
• Corey Deandre Daniels, 36, of Pine Gate Drive in Atlanta, GA - first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender on Jan. 19. He has 4 prior felony convictions in Fulton County, Ga.
• Randy Lee Collier, 57, Taylor Bridge Road, London - first-degree bail jumping on Feb. 16.
• Whitney Fawn Collier, 32, Taylor Bridge Road, London, first-degree bail jumping on Feb. 16.
• Richard Jeffrey Rice, 64, Dollie Miller Road, East Bernstadt - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, meth; and first-degree persistent felony offender on Feb. 21, 2020.
• Jessica Renee Hopkins Perkins, 30, Radio Hill Road in Manchester - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of meth, on Aug. 12, 2020.
• Robert Laws III, 42, of Morgan Street in London, was indicted for first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) on Oct. 12. However, that indictment was dismissed by motion of the Commonwealth Attorney's office due to a plea agreement with another case heard on March 17.
Two cases were dismissed by the March session of a Laurel grand jury. Those were William Whittle and George Grider, for no witness appearing to testify against them. There were 72 cases continued by the grand jury - including three cases which have been continued seven times. Several other persons facing possible felony indictments have had their cases continued 5 times.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
