One headlight and a cancelled license tag were the issues that prompted Laurel Sheriff's Deputy James Fox to pull over a vehicle traveling along Interstate 75 on Saturday night, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.
But those two minor traffic violations were just the tip of the iceberg after drugs were found inside the vehicle during a search.
After pulling over the black Nissan Altima around 9:22 p.m., Fox noted that the driver - 48-year-old Mark S. Webb of West Carter Road in London - had a DUI-suspended license. Fox also noted that some suspicious items were inside the vehicle and he contacted K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler to bring his dog to the scene, approximately one-half mile south of London.
The K-9 dog alerted on the vehicle during a walk-around, with the deputies then locating suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Webb was placed under arrest on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; one headlight; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Webb was also found to have numerous outstanding bench warrants including a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500; a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest on charges of failure to appear in court regarding trafficking in marijuana, first offense; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another bench warrant of arrest from Laurel District Court also was served on Webb for charges of failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances and contempt of court and another warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500 and contempt of court.
Webb was held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $10,000 cash bond until he was released Tuesday morning.
A passenger in the vehicle, 45-year-old Roy Wayne Osborne of Osborne Road in London, was also arrested. He is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody as of press time Thursday afternoon on a $10,0000 cash bond with a 11 a.m. Jan. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.