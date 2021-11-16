The drug trafficking ring took a hit on Friday morning with the arrests of two persons who were in possession of a quantity of methamphetmaine, pills and drug paraphernalia.
The first investigation resulted in the arrest of Finley Lowell Maiden Jr., 43, of Centers Branch Road in Pineville, Ky. Maiden was taken into custody at a business located 10 miles south of London around 4 a.m. That investigation led to the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe with residue and pills.
Maiden was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Hydrocodone, first offense; two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Two and a half hours later, another man was jailed following an investigation at a business parking lot, 10 miles south of London, around 6:38 a.m. Christopher Wayne Mason, 30, of Bell Jellico Road in Pineville, was inside a Buick LaSabre in which suspected methamphetamine was hidden in a hand held vacuum. He was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with a Bell County warrant for failure to appear in court.
