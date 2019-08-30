Suspected drug activity now has two women facing possible indictment by a Laurel grand jury next month.
Rachel Jones, 59, of East Bernstadt, and Michelle Elkins, 48, of London, both appeared before Laurel District Judge Skip Hammons on Tuesday for preliminary hearings.
Elkins was arrested on Aug. 21, along with 37-year-old Christopher Elkins, after Laurel County Sheriff's officials received a complaint of possible drug activity on West Carter Road. The report filed by Detective Bryon Lawson states that when Sheriff's officials arrived at the residence, they got permission to search the residence from Michelle Elkins. That search lead to the discovery of over 100 plastic baggies and two sets of digital scales in Elkins' purse. One set of scales had a large amount of white residue on it, according to Lawson's report.
Elkins was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams of methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of marijuana. Christopher Elkins was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and flagrant non-support.
During Tuesday's preliminary hearing, Hammons determined after testimony by law enforcement officials that probable cause for commission of a felony offense existed and referred the case to the circuit court level, which deals with felony offenses. Elkins is to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on Sept. 20 for possible indictment on the charges. Her bond of $25,000 cash was continued until that court date.
Rachel Jones was arrested in a separate incident the following day on charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and also appeared before Hammons on Tuesday. Jones was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Focus that was traveling along Highway 9006, two miles east of London, on Aug. 21 around 10 p.m. The report filed by Kentucky State Police Trooper Shawn Boroviak states that he obtained consent to search Jones' purse and located an SD card case that contained a small bag of "a white, crystalized substance believed to be methamphetamine."
That resulted in Jones' arrest on the possession charges.
Jones' case was waived to the grand jury level, meaning she did not have her case presented before the court on Tuesday but chose instead to send the evidence against her directly to the grand jury. That case, according to the court documents, will be presented next month, with Jones ordered to appear for possible indictment on the charge on Sept. 20. Her bond was set at $10,000 surety.
