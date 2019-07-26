Two out-of-state men who initially faced charges of attempted murder stemming from a November 2018 pursuit that injured several police officers have each sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Louis Jerome Green, Jr., 27, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Cyle J. Murphy, 24, of Efield, Connecticut, both appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for formal sentencing Monday concerning charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, an emended count of first-degree wanton endangerment, an amended count of second-degree assault and resisting arrest, which the pair each entered guilty pleas to last month in exchange for an agreement with prosecutors. During the sentencing, Judge Greg Lay ruled to follow the recommendations set forth by prosecutors regarding Green and Murphy’s punishments.
The amended counts that the pair pleaded guilty to were originally charged as attempted murder.
As part of the agreement, prosecutors recommended that Green and Murphy each serve five years for their count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, five years for their count of first-degree wanton endangerment, 10 years for their count of second-degree assault and 12 months for their count of resisting arrest. Prosecutors’ recommendations are that those sentences be served concurrently—or at the same time—for a total of 10 years for each.
The remaining counts against Green and Murphy were dismissed at sentencing, including charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
On Nov. 26, 2018, police were dispatched to L&N Federal Credit Union on KY 192 to investigate a minivan believed to be involve in possible thefts in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, police attempted to make contact with Tabitha Borborema, 27, of Burlington, New Jersey, who was a passenger in the vehicle, though she allegedly refused to speak.
Police also attempted to speak with Murphy, who was the driver, but got little information before Green, who was a backseat passenger, allegedly grabbed the gearshift, placing the vehicle in reverse, allowing Murphy to quickly accelerate backwards away from police.
As the vehicle reversed, several police officers were pinned against a concrete column and knocked to the ground, injuring them. Other officers at the scene gave chase.
Murphy drove the vehicle into downtown London, where other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit, which continued to the railroad crossing on E. 4th Street, where the vehicle crashed on the railroad tracks. Green, Murphy, Borborema, and a fourth passenger, Richard C. Baker, 28, of Pompano Beach, Florida, all exited the vehicle in an attempt to flee on foot, but were soon caught.
Green and Murphy were indicted in January by a Laurel County grand jury, formally charging them in connection to the incident. Borborema and Baker were never indicted on their charges.
Green and Murphy remain jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Facility, where they will remain until being turned over to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
