Hemp crops across the county were the targets of thieves this past year, with two people indicted for that offense by a Laurel grand jury.
John Lee Schell, 50, of 221 Pleasant View Road in London and 49-year-old Donna Huff of Norwood Drive in Gray, Kentucky, are now facing felony charges for allegedly possessing hemp that did not belong to them.
Schell is charged with receiving stolen property over $500 for "unlawfully receiving and possessing hemp which had been stolen" on Sept. 13. He is also charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree persistent felony offender. Schell is accused of taking the hemp and remaining on the property. The persistent felony offender charge could enhance any penalty Schell may face on the charges. He has two prior felony convictions in Laurel County for possession of controlled substance in 2017 and wanton endangerment in 1999.
Huff, who is also known as Donna G. Huff, Donna M. Elliott, Donna M. Griffith and Donna Shell Griffith, is charged with 'knowingly and unlawfully taking hemp of the value of $500 or more' on Sept. 18. The property owner located Huff in the hemp field, where she had been dropped off with a backpack. The arrest report states Huff had approximately 40 hemp branches with buds on them in her backpack.
Both are currently in custody and scheduled for a court appearance on Nov.25. Schell's bond is set at $10,000 while Huff is held under $5,000 cash.
Others named in drug-related indictments were:
* Wanda Lynn Minton, 58, also known as Wanda Lynn Minton Willis, of 71 Brown Lane in London - three counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense, on July 8, July 15 and Aug. 8 for selling less than 2 grams of methamphetamine on those dates.
* Reva Jo Moore, 51, also known as Reva Garland Moore, of 77 Swiss Colony Lane in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance for possessing a quantity of oxycodone on Aug. 12.
* Ashley Laura Jackson, 40, also known as Ashley McGraw, of 459 Bryant's Way; Shane Clay Botkins, 44, of 516 Curry Road and Whitney M. Greer, 27, of 3025 Summer Spring Road, all in London - Jackson is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (over 2 grams of methamphetamine) on Aug. 25 in Count 1 of the indictment while Botkins and Greer are named for the same offense in Count 2. Jackson and Greer are each charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
* Willis Roberts, 54, and Billie Darlene Roberts, 40, both of 1610 KY 3094 in East Bernstadt - Billie Roberts is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Sept. 11. Willis Roberts is charged with tampering with physical evidence on the same day. That occurred after a K-9 dog alerted on the vehicle driven by Billie Roberts and the deputy located a blue case with white crystal substance inside. Willis Roberts was drinking a pop when he exited the vehicle, with the deputy locating a clear bag with white substance inside the cup where he attempted to hide it from the deputy.
* William Rouse Tucker III, 28, of 105 Jordan Lane in Cannon, Kentucky - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense and first-degree persistent felony offender on July 23. Tucker sold more than 2 grams of methamphetamine to a cooperating witness on that date. The PFO charge stems from Tucker's two prior felonies in Knox Circuit Court of theft of identity and theft of a credit/debit card in 2015 and third-degree burglary in 2011.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt.
