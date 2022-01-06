The trial dates for two men charged with sexual crimes were postponed during the Laurel Circuit Court hearings on Monday.
Andrew Kyle Grigsby, 26, of Barbourville Road in London, was set for a jury trial on Jan. 11 for five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The offenses, according to the indictment, took place between July 25 and July 29, 2019. He was indicted in September 2020. Grigsby is now set for a pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
Ryan James West, 33, of Dorset Street in Romulus, Michigan, was set for a January trial for numerous sexual offenses against a child that continued over a period of two years. West was indicted in May 2021 on 8 counts of first-degree rape and 8 counts of first-degree sexual abuse that involved a child who was 9 years old when the first incidents took place. The first two occurrences are listed as "Winter 2015 through Winter 2017" for the rape and sex abuse, with another listed as taking place in Summer 2016. The spring of 2017 is another time when West allegedly exposed the child to rape and sex abuse on at least two occasions. West was set for a jury trial on Jan. 12, but during Monday's hearing, that trial date was set aside and he will appear in court again on Jan. 24.
Trials still set to take place in January include:
• Patrick Wayne Roby, 50, of Manchester, is scheduled for trial on Jan. 10 on the charge of second-degree assault. Roby is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle, then kicking him in the head on Feb. 5, 2021.
• Casey D. Crawford, 30, of Spring Field Circle in Corbin, is set for jury trial on Jan. 11 on charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault for domestic violence, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing on April 21, 2020. Law enforcement became aware of the incident when a female contacted them, stating that Crawford had assaulted her, holding her inside her home against her will overnight. Once Crawford fell asleep, the female escaped and contacted police. The victim said Crawford hit her in the face, ribs and back with his fist before holding a pillow over her face. The wanton endangerment charges stem from children being inside the residence during the incident.
