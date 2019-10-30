FRANKFORT, Ky. - The American Public Human Services Association has announced Kentucky as the winner of the 2019 Collaboration Across Boundaries Award at the IT Solutions Management for Human Services (ISM) conference Monday.
The Collaboration Across Boundaries Award recognizes the use of technology to support collaboration and/or integration that crosses traditional program or organizational boundaries.
Kentucky was nominated for its implementation of technology designed to support collaboration across the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) and the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC).
Through this collaboration, Kentucky is at the forefront of empowering its citizens to be self-sufficient by breaking down bureaucratic silos and maximizing state resources. This is summarized by the Secretary of CHFS, Adam Meier. "The successful collaboration between CHFS and EWDC is a testament to the role state government's leadership plays in maximizing the reach of valuable state and federal resources."
The technology recognized, known as Kentucky Engagement Enterprise Suite (KEE Suite), included systems for citizens, community partners, and staff. These three systems integrated with the eligibility system of CHFS, allowing for a seamless flow of information between citizens, community organizations, and both cabinets.
The cross-cabinet collaboration was prompted by the administration's desire to provide more holistic workforce training and education services for Kentuckians. By utilizing resources of both CHFS and EWDC, the Commonwealth bolstered its quality and volume of education and workforce services offered to Kentuckians.
Kentucky Office of Administrative and Technology Services (OATS) was honored at the Awards of Excellence Lunch during the 2019 ISM Annual Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Monday.
