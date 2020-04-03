Laurel County's third COVID-19 case was confirmed Thursday morning.
According to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, the latest case is a 39-year-old female who is now recovering at home.
The first positive COVID diagnosis came last week, with a second case reported on Monday. The first man diagnosed with COVID, a 53-year-old, was hospitalized and is now recovering at home.
Laurel County's second case was a 61-year-old male. Hensley said that man remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment.
Officials continue to recommend that Kentuckians continue to practice social distancing, even when making trips to the grocery store and other essential businesses. Governor Andy Beshear stated in his Wednesday afternoon that limited interaction is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, along with frequent hand washing and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces. He also issued an order to prevent travel to other states, especially along the southern border into Tennessee where preventive measures have not been enforced as in Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.