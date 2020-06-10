Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Two more positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Laurel County on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 24.
Laurel County Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley said the two cases identified on Tuesday involved a 36-year-old female and an 18-year-old male. Both are recovering at home.
There are currently three active coronavirus cases in Laurel County while the other 19 have fully recovered. Two Laurel County residents died from the virus in April but both also had extenuating health issues.
While April brought a rise to the reported cases, Laurel County listed only two positive cases in May. The last case in May was reported on May 7. No other cases were reported until June 4, nearly four weeks later.
This brings June's total reported positive cases to three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.