Two new K-9 teams welcomed by Laurel County Sheriff's Office

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office now has access to two additional K-9 teams, bringing a total of four K-9 teams available through the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Two teams are already permanently assigned to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office – K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and his K-9 Edge and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 Maverick. Beginning immediately the Laurel County Sheriff's Office has access to two additional teams provided by a Laurel County Kennel, Free Spirit Working K-9s, owners David and Cindy Cobb. The two new teams are Special Deputy Michelle Day and her German shepherd Dakota, who is a cadaver dog. Special Deputy Cindy Cobb and her German shepherd Chaos who is a certified narcotics dog certified by the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association (NNDDA). These two new K-9 teams will be available to assist the Laurel County Sheriff's Office with their investigations in conjunction with the two teams already assigned to the Sheriff's Office. In addition, the new K-9s will be available to any first responder agency needing a narcotic detector dog or a cadaver dog. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that these two new K-9 teams will be a vital part of the Sheriff's Office and are a valuable asset to the citizens of Laurel County. They will respond to calls for service and are specialized teams whose specific skills will be a critical asset to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. | Photo contributed

