Two North Laurel High School students have been selected as National Merit Scholarship finalists.
Will White and Nathan Sanders were selected for the final judging of the program in which high school students compete for academic recognition by taking the PSAT (Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, usually in their junior year.
Students who test for the scholarship program must:(1) Take the PSAT/NMSQT in the specified year of the high school program and no later than the third year in grades 9 through 12, regardless of grade classification or educational pattern; (2) Be enrolled as a high school student (traditional or homeschooled), progressing normally toward graduation or completion of high school, and planning to accept admission to college no later than the fall following completion of high school; and (3) Attend high school in the United States, the District of Columbia, or U.S. commonwealth and territory; or meet the citizenship requirements for students attending high school outside the United States.
Approximately 1.5 million students take the test each year, with the highest scoring students being selected for the semi-finalist rounds. A composite score in areas of Reading, Writing and Language and Math are the qualifying areas for the National Merit Scholarship. Winners of the scholarship are chosen from the finalists based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments. Race, gender. ethnic origin and religion are not factors in the decision, but instead is based on the student's academic record, information on the school's curriculum and grading system.
