Two North Laurel High School students are among 16,000 semi-finalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program.
William D. White and Nathan Sanders are seniors at the northern county high school and will compete for the finalist competition for the scholarship program.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is a non-profit organization established in 1955 to recognize academic talent and offer scholarships to 50,000 high school seniors, although only 16,000 are named semi-finalists. Students who qualify are based on their Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and can receive part of the $30 million scholarships that are awarded each spring.
Over 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered this year's contest with the PSAT serving as the initial screen for program entrants. The nationwide pool of semi-finalists represent less than 1 percent on U.S. high school seniors, and includes the highest scoring entrants in the state. Finalists for the scholarship program, the applicant and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application that includes information about the students' academic record, community and school activities, leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards the student has received.
The pool is narrowed down from the 16,000 to 1,5000 finalists, who will be notified of their designation in February. Merit Scholarship finalists will receive notification of this distinction in February.
There are three types of Merit Scholarships. Every finalist competes for one of 2,500 National Merit Scholarships that are awarded on a state basis. Approximately 1,000 corporate sponsored scholarship awards will be provided by 220 corporations and businesses who meet specified criteria, such as children of the grantor's employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located. About 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,100 college sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.