Two pounds of meth confiscated during traffic stop

A traffic stop for a lane change violation ended with Laurel Sheriff's officials locating approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine on Sunday night.
Information from the Sheriff's Office states that Deputy Landry Collett pulled over a tan Buick Rainier around 11:53 p.m. that was traveling along Hal Rogers Parkway because of a lane change violation.
The driver, 62-year-old Michael Bowling of Hog Camp Road in Tyner, Ky., was determined to be driving under the influence as well as driving on suspended license. But the behavior of Bowling and his passenger, 47-year-old Jimmy E. Cox of 1st Avenue in Hendersonville, N.C., alerted Collett's suspicions and with the assistance of Deputies Justin Taylor and Tommy Houston, conducted a search of the vehicle. That search revealed a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a used needle. The methamphetamine was estimated to be around 2 pounds.
Bowling is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on suspended license, careless driving and failure to signal. Due to the large amount of illegal substances found in their possession, both men were turned over to federal authorities for prosecution.
Both remain incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
